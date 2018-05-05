Kenya: Sarit Center to Remain Closed After Being Razed By Fire

Sarit Center in Nairobi will remain closed on Saturday in the wake of fire that gutted a section of the shopping mall's ground floor of Friday morning.

Property of unknown value was destroyed by the fire although there have been no reports of injuries and casualties.

Through a post on its official Twitter handle, Sarit Center said during the closure it will commence assessment of the damage caused by the fire and also begin clean up operations.

The shopping mall's management however didn't state whether the closure will extend beyond Saturday.

During the Friday morning incident, shoppers and motorists who had parked near the affected shop were quickly evacuated as rapid response teams from Nairobi City County arrived at the scene.

We would like to inform the public that The Sarit Centre will be CLOSED today, Saturday 5th May, as we assess the damage caused by yesterday's incident and begin clean up operations. We thank you for all your messages of support and regret any inconveniences caused. pic.twitter.com/OPA3HlAgMo

-- Sarit Centre (@Sarit_Centre) May 5, 2018