Nigeria: T-Boss Making Inroads Into Nollywood

Since she landed her first major role in the movie, "Kada River" after leaving the BBNaija House in 2017, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a T-Boss,seems to have fallen love with acting. The 2nd runner up in that reality TV show, recently starred in her third Nollywood movie,"Ajoche" after she also featured in the movie, "Sleeved", an Adeolu Adeniyi film, to set the tone for her inroads into Nollywood.

Produced for Africa Magic by young Nigerian producer Mr. James Omokwe, Ajoche is set in 1918 and tells an epic story of Idoma origins from the the middle belt of Nigeria.

The Telenovela takes the viewers back almost a full century in history to a time of rich culture, pride and heritage. Starring alongside her former housemate, Bassey, Fmi Branch, William Benson, Lota Chukwu and veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo, TBoss played the role of the King's wife, who was murdered in cold blood while carrying his baby boy in her womb. The Telenovela, showing every weeknight, premieres on Monday, on Africa Magic Showcase.

Regional Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: "Ajoche is a story of love, revenge, betrayal and power that captures your imagination and takes you on a journey through time. The story draws from a little known but incredible time in our history, and we are excited to bring all the excitement to screens across Africa."