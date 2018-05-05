Nigeria: Again, Suicide Bombers Attack Borno State, 7 Killed

Maiduguri — Barely a week after heavily armed Boko Haram fighters entered Maiduguri, with suicide bombers in their company, killing nine people in Jiddari Polo and High Court areas, four suicide bombers have again attacked two villages in Borno State.

The attack in Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua villages late on Thursday night led to the death of three other persons while seven others were injured. The incident immediately led to security beef up in and around troubled Maiduguri. Confirming the incident in a press statement yesterday, the spokesman of Borno Police Command, Edet Okon, said: "Today being 04/05/2018 at about 12.04am, four suicide bombers detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua villages in Konduga LGA.

"Three of them detonated the IEDs killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others.

"Seven other persons were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. Security has also been beefed up in the area and all around Maiduguri Metropolis." Okon also revealed that there was a failed suicide attack in Bama.

He said: "Also, yesterday (Thursday) being 03/05/18 in Bama, a suicide bomber was sighted by security agents and was promptly neutralized. No casualty was recorded."

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has condemned the suicide attack on a mosque and market in Mubi, Adamawa State on Tuesday during which 27 persons were killed.

The UNHCR said it was reprehensible and against international law, and called for the persecution of the sponsors of the attacks.

The UNHCR, in a statement yesterday by Elizabeth Mpimbaza, Senior External Relations Officer; UNHCR Nigeria, said Antonio Jose Canhandula, UNHCR Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, commiserated with the families of the victims and survivors.

She said: "UNHCR remains deeply concerned about the tragic attack on Mubi and condemns the continuous indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

"This is the second time in the last six months that Mubi has come under attack. The act in itself is reprehensible as it undermines international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and is a gross violation of human rights."

She added: "By explicitly targeting civilian installations, protected sacred sites such as places of worship, the perpetrators willfully planned to kill innocent civilians. Those behind the attacks must face justice."

The statement also noted that the preparations for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon are underway, calling on the Tripartite Committee to carefully assess and consider security conditions to ensure sustainable returns in the affected areas.

The statement promised: "UNHCR remains available to play its part."

It called on the Government of Nigeria, the security and law enforcement agents to protect civilians and prevent the spread of violent extremism, stressing: "It is imperative that peace and security is ensured to allow for sustainable returns of Nigerian refugees to the country. "UNHCR undertakes to support government efforts to strengthen structures for voluntary repatriation opportunities that lead to lasting solutions for refugees and Internally Displaced Persons in the northeast of Nigeria."