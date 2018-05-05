5 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Drug Addicts Manufacture Metaphetamine

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has raised the alarm over the use of what it described as clandestine laboratories by drug addicts to produce metaphetamine for illicit consumption. The State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mr. Sule Momodu, represented by the Agency's Deputy Commandant, Mr. Inalegwu Ameh stated this at a two-day drug awareness campaign organised by the Enugwu Ukwu Community Development Union, headed the President General of the community, Hon Bonny Ozo Nkwuaku.

He said available records show that clandestine laboratories where metaphetamine were produced had been discovered in large number in Anambra. He described metaphetamine as one of the strongest stimulants in the world, and that drug addicts had been discovered to be mixing dangerous substances together to produce the drug for illicit consumption.

Nigeria

Saving Lives, One Birth at a Time

Today, on the International Day of the Midwife, we not only commit to celebrating midwives as they lead the way with… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.