Nigeria: Drug Addicts Manufacture Metaphetamine

The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has raised the alarm over the use of what it described as clandestine laboratories by drug addicts to produce metaphetamine for illicit consumption. The State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mr. Sule Momodu, represented by the Agency's Deputy Commandant, Mr. Inalegwu Ameh stated this at a two-day drug awareness campaign organised by the Enugwu Ukwu Community Development Union, headed the President General of the community, Hon Bonny Ozo Nkwuaku.

He said available records show that clandestine laboratories where metaphetamine were produced had been discovered in large number in Anambra. He described metaphetamine as one of the strongest stimulants in the world, and that drug addicts had been discovered to be mixing dangerous substances together to produce the drug for illicit consumption.