5 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Over N5 Trillion Lost to Inferno in Five Years - FG

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has lamented the growing loss of private and public assets to inferno saying in the past five years, over N5 trillion has been lost to various fire incidents in the country.

At a ceremony on Friday in Abuja to mark the International Fire Fighters Day 2018, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi said; "Over the past five years, over N5 trillion has been lost to various fire incidents in the country. This is aside the loss of other valuable resources that cannot be quantified in monetary terms".

Represented by a Deputy Controller General DCG of Fire, Quintus Azogu, the fire service boss also regretted the lack of adequate investment in fire safety by some state governments. "Imagine a state of over four million people with only five fire safety personnel. Obviously, that is grossly insufficient", he said. He equally urged Nigerians to adhere to the fire safety code in order to stem the tide of fire incidents in the country as well as to assist fire fighters to easily put out fires during emergencies.

"Fire fighters by their vocation, work in the most hostile environment, such as burning buildings and other places of related hazards. It is for this reason that the need to have a Standard Operating Procedure SOP for different scenarios cannot be overemphasized. However, new and emerging challenges have further heightened the threats fire fighters face in the field. Public buildings have become larger and more complex. Increase in size of compartments and occupancy load imply more stairwells, corridors and voids.

"These building features provide oaths for smoke and heat spread in buildings and compromising evacuation efforts during emergencies. Also, the increased use of plastics in buildings comes with the consequences of contending with more smoke, toxic gases and higher temperature; all enhancing the rapid development of fire in buildings", he added.

