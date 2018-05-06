Nigerian Wins Dubai Duty Free Promo

6 May 2018

Driving away in a luxury vehicle or even waking up with a million dollars in cash can become a reality with Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise Promotions.

Such is the thrilling opportunity given to two lucky individuals in a draw conducted recently at Concourse D, Terminal 1 at Dubai International Airport.

It was early in the morning in Lagos when Mr. Ayodeji Fadoju heard the great news that he had become US$1 million richer, and in between conversation he could not help but exclaim

Fadoju, the first Nigerian national to join Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire's list, has always participated in the US$1 million promotion, but it was the first time upon transiting in Dubai Airport sometime recently that he let his 15 year-old daughter select the lucky winning Ticket No. 3605 in Series No.224.

Fadoju is looking forward to flying back to Dubai and visiting Dubai Duty Free again, in the hope maybe, of lightning striking twice.

