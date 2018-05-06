6 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Strangles Son, Suffocates Him in Dish Full of Water, Boy Dies

A 38 YEAR OLD mother from Dzivarasekwa Extension strangled her son before she immersed his head in a dish of water until he passed on, a Harare court heard on Friday.

Vanessa Ayinesi Bwanali appeared before magistrate Victoria Mashamba answering to murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody pending her indictment.

Court heard that after committing the offence she rushed the baby to clinic pretending as if the child had accidentally fallen into a dish of water.

But the nurse who interviewed her noticed that she was lying before she further interrogated her.

According to court papers, it was on December 21 last year when she allegedly killed her son Tinashe. She went on to dip his head in a dish full of water until he lost his life.

Bwanali then took the baby to clinic where nurses established that she had killed her son.

Upon being interviewed, it is alleged that she confessed to a nurse, Tavatoga Musiye that she strangled her baby and further immersed him in water until he died.

A report was made and she was arrested.

She then led the police to the crime scene where they discovered a dish almost full of water.

The age of the boy was not revealed in court.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.

