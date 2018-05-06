National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has poured cold water on claims that her party has resolved to join forces with the MDC Alliance led by MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of elections slated for July.

In a statement, the NPP secretary general Gift Nyandoro described the claims as the "wishes of populist and kindergarten" people.

"(The) NPP... wishes to set the record straight pertaining to mischievous falsehoods and lies being peddled and circulated in the social media to the effect that its leadership has resolved to join the MDC Alliance.

"NPP has not made such a resolution and no such meeting has ever occurred as alleged by the political prophets of doom," Nyandoro said.

"NPP is well aware of kinder garden political theatrics by political populists and opportunists who think that stage managing falsehoods would deter NPP from value driven processes."

Chamisa (40) has been accused of resorting to "childish theatrics" and Mujuru said there had not been any talks since the former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai died in February this year.

"Regrettably finding one another is not a domain of social media exaggeration but is a preserve of appropriate channels if indeed such deliberations are to genuinely occur.

"To the best of its understanding NPP remain seized with a Memorandum of understanding signed between it and MDC-T. Since the death and burial of Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai there has never been resumption of constructive engagement by the parties involved except social media falsehoods of NPP having resolved to join MDC Alliance," said the strongly worded statement.

The NPP, Nyandoro said, remains a member of the People's Rainbow Coalition, which he added is open to further engagement with other "progressive opposition forces should circumstances demand."

Mujuru also launched her own presidential campaign code named #JoiceIsMyChoice Saturday-a sign she is ready to take the plunge and take on not only Chamisa but Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa.