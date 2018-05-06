press release

Statements by the Spokesperson

Statement by the Spokesperson on the passing away of Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the Renamo opposition party in Mozambique

Afonso Dhlakama passed away in times of great challenges for Mozambique. He played a historical role in the process that culminated in the Rome Peace Accord of 1992 and was a key actor in the democratic transition of the country. Since 2016 Afonso Dhlakama, again, demonstrated great determination in engaging in peace and reconciliation talks with President Nyusi.

The EU extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Renamo President Afonso Dhlakama, as well as to all Mozambicans who mourn the loss of the leader of Renamo.

The EU encourages the Government and Renamo to continue with their firm and sustained commitment towards lasting peace so that a comprehensive agreement can quickly be reached. The European Union continues to stand with and support Mozambique on the country's path towards peace and prosperity for all its citizens.

Maja KOCIJANCIC

Maja KOCIJANCIC

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations

+32 (0)2 29 86570

+32 (0)498 984 425

Daniel PUGLISI

Daniel PUGLISI

Press Officer for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management

+32 (0)2 29 69140

+32 (0)460 767374