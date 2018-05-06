Nigeria: Ekiti APC Guber Primary Postponed Indefinitely

Ado Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ekiti State yesterday was disrupted by suspected political thugs, leading to indefinite suspension of the exercise.

Delegates from five of the 16 local governments, statutory delegates and members of the State Executive Council had cast their votes before the exercise was disrupted.

The councils where delegates had cast their votes were Ado, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ekiti East and Efon while those from Ijero was about to vote when the process was abruptly disrupted.

The disruption caused panic and confusion at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, venue of the exercise, as agents of some strong contender fingered the security agencies of allegedly compromising the process in favour of former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The aggrieved agents of one of the aspirants grabbed three of the ballot boxes and smashed them. The thugs, who were chanting abusive words against Fayemi, also threw packs of sachet water towards the pavilion where the Chairman, Ekiti governorship primary, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura and the aspirants sat to observe the exercise.

Our correspondent reports that Al-Makura hurriedly entered his vehicle and left the venue without addressing the press, after a meeting with the 33 aspirants over the crisis.

However, two of the aspirants, Bimbo Daramola and a former Speaker, Femi Bamisile, said the aspirants agreed that the exercise should be suspended indefinitely.

Daramola said: "There was an issue somewhere about the exercise and they raised observation about sharp practices that had compromised the process, which led to protest and the feeling was that the process should be suspended to avoid bloodshed".

He also dismissed allegation that Fayemi was leading with a wide margin, adding, "I don't believe that is correct. The results have not been counted, so that was an assumption.

"Ekiti APC is not in any way fractured, we are one big family. If Fayemi defeats us, we are all going to back him, because the party is supreme. But this must come through a free, fair and credible process".

Police and other security agencies shot sporadically into the air when the situation started degenerating into a full blown clash among the camps.

Efforts made by the Nasarawa State governor to calm down frayed nerves were rebuffed. Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that an agent to Fayemi, Mr. Samuel Abejide, was accused of dictating to delegates who to vote for and also writing the serial numbers of their ballot papers to authenticate who they actually voted for.

Our correspondent observed security agencies leading one man in handcuffs out of the premises for allegedly trying to grab the ballot box.

The Director General of Babafemi Ojudu Campaign Organisation, Chief Ranti Adebisi, complained that the process was "heavily compromised".

He said, "the guideline stipulated that each aspirant can only bring in four supporters, but Fayemi brought many. His agents, including DSS were issuing cards to delegates to fill when they vote for him, so that they can later come for the money he promised them.

"I contested against Fayemi in 2007 and I know what I am talking about. The process has been compromised. Even, Fayemi has been bragging around that he is friend to Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, so we are disappointed that this could happen."

Also, an APC chieftain, Mr. Femi Afolabi, alleged that the process was compromised by some security agencies, whom he said were dictating who they should vote for after authentication.

But Fayemi's agent said it was a gang up against the minister, that led to the spurious allegation, accusing those making such statements as enemies of APC.

"It was a proviso that if you are a delegate who can't read and write, you can call any of the agents. When they saw that I was the one being called, they started feeling the heat and they were determined to disrupt it," he said.