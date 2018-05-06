Nigeria: All Eyes on Oshiomohole

opinion

With his main challenger out of the race, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole appears set to become the next chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party's national convention in June. How prepared is he to weather the storm?

The mood in the APC has swung from that of a party under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to the one full of expectations and fears in a post-Oyegun era, as the coast seems clear for former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to be elected as its new chairman next month.

Majority of the party members see the Oshiomhole era as something that is certain, awaiting only an official endorsement at the June convention. What paved way for this new thinking is the withdrawal of the APC's current chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun from the contest.

Not many members of the APC were surprised at the decision of the national chairman of the party to quit the race with the open show of support his opponent was getting.

Behind Oshiomhole, as things stand, is the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the South-South zonal chapter of the party, some APC governors and lately, President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, Buhari's support, which came in a way of asking governors to back the contender, was the icing on the cake.

Oyegun, on the other hand, was being supported by the governors of Kaduna, Malam Nasir el-Rufa'i and Kogi, Yahaya Bello, in addition to some other members of the party.

Tinubu fell out with Oyegun following the governorship election in Ondo in 2016 when he joined forces with two former governors from the South-West to trounce a candidate supported by Tinubu for the APC governorship primaries. A similar scenario was repeated in Kogi State when Oyegun supported Yahaya Bello to become governor against Tinubu's anointed candidate.

These events were said to be interpreted as part of a previous attempts to sideline the party's national leader and cut his influence in its affairs. Tinubu was said to be angry with the situation, given that he solely anointed and supported Oyegun for the APC chair.

When an opportunity presented itself for electing a new national chairman for the party, Tinubu took a stand to ensure that Oshiomhole gets the job. He got the Presidency, which in the past was accused of sidelining him, to throw its weight behind his choice.

Now, the focus in the APC is about the kind of leadership he would give to the party when he eventually takes over.

Anointed or not, Oshiomhole has the capacity to steer the affairs of the ruling party, especially at a time it is about facing its first ever election in power, associates of the former Edo governor have said. This is coming against the backdrop of fears being expressed by a section of the APC about Tinubu pulling the strings when he becomes APC chair.

Members habouring this view have described the national leader of the party as someone fighting to win back some level of control over its affairs ahead of the general elections. But this view has been dismissed by Tinubu's spokesperson, who said his principal's interest in the party was to institutionalise constitutionalism.

A former editor of the New Nigerian Newspapers, Yakubu Aliyu, who worked with Oshiomhole for four years as private secretary when he was governor of Edo State, described the former governor as an effective leader who is committed to the development of institutions. He said though the former governor is an activist, he likes to work with organization.

"He identifies challenges and utilizes them. He is pragmatic; he is not opposed to contrary ideas that are genuine," he said.

Aliyu also described Oshiomhole as a hardworking leader who can run a meeting for a whole day until a positive result is achieved.

"When there is a problem he brings people until that problem is solved. I have no doubt that he will do well as national chairman.

"He is the kind of a person that checks out so many things at a time. Those who worked with him can testify. He has to be prepared. He is a workaholic, but I think being workaholic can also be a problem," he said.

Issa Aremu, the general secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), an affiliate union of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC, as well as the vice president of the Industrial Global Union, said that having worked closely with the former NLC president, he saw Oshiomhole as a consummate organiser, team player, inspirer, a father, humourist, a good dancer.

"Adams is the most successful unionist to be in politics, the first comrade governor, a factory worker to become governor. I have confidence in him based on his selflessness; ability to fight for others; power to mobilise, persuade and carry people along. He is the longest serving NLC leader," he said.

He said Adams was a great asset for any political arrangement. "I am not an APC member, I belong to the Labour Party, but Adams has been a non-state actor and also became a state-actor as a governor.

"Very few politicians have this quality. He is a good mixer that can deal with anybody. He is highly de-tribalised, a mobiliser, motivator and organiser. He is also patriotic and not into any form of divide. He believes in knowledge," he said, noting that Nigeria and Africa needs people like him.

"APC needs all these qualities, as well as someone who can handle grievances. He was the longest serving general secretary in the textile union. His work will work for him because he is a big asset.

"If we go by what Nigerian workers wanted, Adams would be NLC president 10 times because they loved him. But he could not go beyond two terms, so he left. Adams stands for independence, patriotism and selflessness. He cannot be a liability to any party because he is a serious asset," he said.

He also described him as a motivator who had dramatically moved up from a part time shop steward to a fulltime secretary-general of the biggest private sector union in Nigeria, the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers in 1982.

"Comrade Adams undoubtedly stood out as a progressive unionist who approximated our idealistic socialist worker-led struggle for a better egalitarian Nigeria.

"At the NLC led by Hassan Sunmonu, Ali Chiroma and Paschal Bafyau, after my university days, I met Comrade Adams. He served first as a vice president and later, deputy president of the NLC. He was the youngest and most assertive on core Labour issues of collective bargaining, minimum wages, industrial development and economic development at the National Administrative Council, CWC and NEC of the NLC. The quality of knowledge Adams brought into the struggle marked him out among other NLC leaders after Hassan Sunmonu and Ali Chiroma, being the first and second presidents of the NLC respectively."

"Adams the unionist was not politically partisan compared to unionists like Frank Kokori of the NUPENG and Pascal Bafyau, the late former president of the NLC. Adams was 'politically shy' as it were. He held the strong view that trade unions needed not be partisan for them to make independent cases for workers. Today, it is a great paradox that Comrade Adams remains the most successful politically exposed trade unionist, winning two elections, including landmark judgement that validated his first victory.

The former editor of the New Nigerian Newspaper, Aliyu said he didn't believe Oshiomhole would allow himself to be teleguided as he is an independent minded person with the strength of his conviction.

On whether Oshiomhole can be tele-guided due to his closeness to Tinubu, he said he was an independent person even though he welcomes the opinion of others.

Said he, "They are both in the same party. How can someone be in APC and not relate with Tinubu? I think we should focus more on what they stand for. What I know about Asiwaju today is that he emphasizes that the constitution be followed on tenure expiration. That is democracy; if you can't practice internal democracy of your party, there is problem.

Oshiomhole's strengths and weaknesses

One of the reliable sources close to the former governor told Daily Trust on Sunday that the former president of the NLC has the capacity to lead a party as big as the ruling APC.

The source said that his courage, oratory and capability were the important ingredients working for him in the bid to become the APC national chairman.

However, the source said that he had to work on his weaknesses, which include the inability to manage time and the suspicion of hot temperament that those opposing his candidacy had bandied around.

When asked to comment on the capacity of Oshiomhole to control the affairs of the ruling party, the source said, "Don't you think there is still infighting in the party? Don't you see the plan for extension of tenure again? They are postponing the convention. After Ramadan, World Cup will start and attention will be diverted. By July they will no longer wish to conduct convention again because the groups opposing Adams Oshiomhole are still plotting.

"Oshiomhole has the capacity to lead the APC. He can talk fluently. But he needs people who can manage him very well because he doesn't know how to manage time. He may arrive at an event scheduled for 2pm at 5pm or an event scheduled for 11am at 3pm. He will want to please everybody by talking endlessly. But in terms of capacity, oratory and courage, he has them in his kitty."

On whether he could succeed in areas where Chief Odigie-Oyegun has been rated low, especially in the management of events in crisis-ridden states like Kaduna and Kano, the source said, "Among the factors those opposing his candidacy are canvassing is that Odigie-Oyegun is like a father-figure who has listening ears. They said that Oshiomhole may be hot-tempered and he cannot be predicted.

"All said and done, there are those who hold the views that his becoming the national chairman will add value to the party. Others are, however, saying that if he becomes the chairman, there will be crisis in the party. But it depends on interests."

What he must do first - State chapters

The vice chairman of the APC in Kano State, Alhaji Shehu Maigari, said

although nobody could rule out the emergence of more aspirants for the national chairmanship of the party, in any contest, there must be jokers, spoilers and the serious persons.

However, Maigari said, "In the event that Oshiomhole emerges APC national chairman, Kano APC will expect him to set up a strong reconciliation committee that will reconcile aggrieved party members across the country. The new chairman of the party should select highly responsible and respected people to form a committee that will go round all the states where the party is having one issue or another to reconcile its members.

"Most of the problems the party is facing in some states will not be difficult to resolve. With the exception of Kano State where the APC is having a complicated problem bordering on Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya syndrome, I am sure the party will find it easy to reconcile its members in other states within few weeks.

"But the Kano problem will be practically impossible to resolve because one of the parties involved has refused to accept the fact that there is change of government.

"One must accept the fact that even if it is his son that is occupying the position of a governor, I am sure the father will not compel the son to do things against his wish. But unfortunately, that is the situation in Kano. Somebody has finished his tenure as governor and now wanted to compel his successor to dance to his tune, which is impossible," he concluded.

The Kogi State secretary of the APC, Tom Adejo, has described Oyegun as a thorn in the flesh of the party, adding that most of the problems facing its state chapters today were caused by his lack of decisiveness to nip them in the bud.

"Oyegun has a tacit support for party indiscipline. He is responsible for the poor performance of the party in Kogi State today," he said.

He, therefore, described the choice of Oshiomhole as a welcome development for the party. He said Oshiomhole had the capacity to reposition the ruling party and lead it to victory in the 2019 election.

"Oshiomhole is a frank and forthright person who will tell you the truth to your face. His emergence will no doubt reposition the party for good. We are looking forward to the day of the convention," he said.

The APC in Plateau State said it would not have any worry on who becomes the party's national chairman. The party's leadership, through its secretary, Bashir Sati, said the party would be in safe hands if Adams Oshiomhole becomes national chairman.

He said, "We haven't adopted any candidate. We will work with whoever emerges as our national chairman because all that matters is to move the party forward. Sati said the Plateau chapter expected anyone that emerged to provide a level playing field for members of the party, as well as promote internal democracy.

The leadership of the party in Ondo State also said it would support whoever emerges as chairman.

The director of media and publicity of the APC in the state, Steve Otaloro, who spoke on behalf of the party on Friday, told Daily Trust on Sunday that they do not have a particular candidate in mind, saying anybody that emerges would get the full support of the party in the state. He, however, said that their expectation was very high as they would have to give the people the dividends of democracy they are yearning for.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was said to be one of the governors who supported the elongation term of Chief Odigie-Oyegun as the party's national chairman before the president was said to have moved against it.

Tinubu not out to take control of APC - Media aide

The media aide to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, in a chat with our correspondent, said Tinubu's agitation was not a personal agenda.

"What His Excellency Asiwaju Tinubu fought for is not to take control of the party or to assert his authority. It is to return the APC to the part of rectitude, for the party to be what it was when it was founded and was strong, disciplined and able to wrest power from the PDP.

"This was why he fought against attempts by some to sit tight in office, tenure elongation, and to further erode all that the APC stands for. What I'm saying is that Asiwaju's agitation was not for personal or selfish reasons. And many people in the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, know this.

"So, if the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, an equally indefatigable and strong fighter for democracy, party supremacy and constitutionalism becomes the beneficiary of that fight and agitation for political correctness, Asiwaju Tinubu would not have any problem with that. So for Asiwaju, it was not a personal thing then and it is not also about him now," he said.

We are not bothered - PDP

The national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan told Daily Trust on Sunday in a text message that the party was not perturbed about Oshiomhole becoming the APC boss.

He said the PDP remained the only truly national party that would rescue Nigeria in 2019.

"It will not make a difference. APC has become irredeemably unpopular with Nigerians," he said.