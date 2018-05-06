Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Trio Bash Ex-Freedom Fighter at Party HQ, Shout Down With War Vets

Two Zanu-PF supporters have been arrested on allegations of assaulting an unnamed war veteran who visited the party's headquarters last week.

Shadreck Majoni, 50, and Benedict Nyenyesa, 49, both from Kambuzuma were arraigned before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba on Friday answering to assault charges.

They were released on $100 bail each and ordered to report twice a week at the police.

Their victim was not named in court but according to the state, on April 30 he arrived at the Zanu PF Headquarters where he had gone to brief his superiors on the party's primary elections in his constituency.

It was around 10 am when the two together with their accomplice, Solomon Maduza, who is already on remand, confronted the victim.

Court heard they were chanting the slogan "Pasi nemawar veterans" (down with war veterans) referring to the complainant who ignored them.

It is alleged that Maduza then struck the complainant with a fist before he fell down.

His accomplices purportedly joined him and started kicking and assaulting the complainant before they were apprehended.

The case was reported and they were arrested days later.

They will be back in court on May 24 pending their trial.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.