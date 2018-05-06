Zimbabwe: Accused All Smiles as Girl Tells Court She Lied About Being Raped

Hwange — A 30-year-old man was all smiles when he was acquitted of rape after the complainant confessed in court that she fabricated the charges to fix him because he had proposed love to another girl.

"He never raped me. I reported him for rape because I was upset after I discovered that he was in love with another girl when I was looking forward that he would marry me,' said the 17-year-old.

Tinashe Chapungu and the girl both stayed in Baobab suburb in Hwange and were lovers.

He was charged with rape this week after the girl told her mother that he (Chapungu) had sexually abused her.

Chapungu pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube during the week.

After a full trial, the magistrate noted that Chapungu was innocent following the girl's confession.

"The girl is a minor and it boggles one's mind to think of the reason why she would falsely report rape allegations. It is also unfortunate that the girl's testimony makes it difficult to establish the degree of relationship between herself and the accused since they were staying in the same house hence the court cannot come up with an alternative charge.

"In this case the accused is found not guilty and acquitted,' said the magistrate.

Chapungu was all smiles as he left court.

The girl had alleged that sometime in March this year she and Chapungu were alone at home when he started caressing her before raping her.

She later told the court that Chapungu had actually entered her bedroom and touched her but she pushed him away.

She said at moment Chapungu's phone rang and she noticed that it was another girl that he had proposed to that was phoning him.

The girl told the court that she became jealous and sent a text message to her mother alleging that Chapungu had raped her.

The mother reported the matter to the police leading to Chapungu's arrest.