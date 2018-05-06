Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are holding a man over the smuggling of 800 kilogrammes of drugs into the country.

The medicines, which officials said are commonly used in reproductive care, were seized at the baggage claim section of the airport on Saturday.

The man who claimed the consignment was arrested and four other foreigners who checked it in are being sought.

The consignment was flown into the country from Kigali, Rwanda, via Entebbe in Uganda.

A Rwanda Air flight that carried the consignment and the four passengers landed at JKIA at 4am Saturday.

At check in, the four declared the luggage as "medicines for reproductive health".

They left the airport at 8am without the luggage.

ARRESTED

The man in custody arrived an hour later and claimed it, before he was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

A Kenya Revenue Authority official said the medicine is not registered for Kenyan market.

Furthermore, the official said those who imported it did not have a licence from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board as dictated by the law.