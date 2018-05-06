6 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Politburo Nullifies Disputed Primary Elections Results, Orders a Rerun

ZANU PF's supreme decision making unit, the politburo, has ordered a re-run of some of the party's primary elections following a dispute of the results by losing candidates and voters, Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has announced.

Last Sunday, the ruling party held its primary elections to choose candidates who will contest in the general election due in two months.

Speaking to journalists in Harare at the party headquarters where the politburo met to deliberate on the complaints raised by losing candidates on Saturday, Mpofu said the party had ordered an investigation which will be followed by disciplinary action on those found to have acted wrongly.

According to Mpofu, those found guilty will be disqualified.

"The constituencies with disputes are very few. They are less than 10 in Harare and Mashonaland West provinces. These constituencies will be pronounced by the commissariat soon.

"Some results are expected anytime from now as you are aware that the announcement of results had been briefly put on halt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow for the deliberations we had today," Mpofu said.

On Friday, Zanu PF launched its manifesto for the 2018 elections.

The Saturday meeting took place amid protests outside the headquarters building as supporters of losing candidates and those who did not vote from Mbare, Mazowe, Mashonaland East and Manicaland areas raised placards denouncing those who allegedly cheated.

One woman from Ward 4 in Mazowe West spoke to New Zimbabwe and she had this to say:

"In my constituency, the candidate Kazembe Kazembe cheated on this election. We did not vote for him and we want a re-run. We do not want to see him in our constituency because we did not vote for him. The police did not help us at all when we complained. We are not going to accept him if he wins against the opposition for the Mazowe West seat," fumed Pauline Maungira.

Political analyst Gadzira Chirumanzu, in an interview Saturday, told New Zimbabwe that President Mnangagwa has brought democracy in the party and there was no imposition of candidates.

"Those who want to lead should be ready to work for the people and they should also be voted into positions by the people.

"The race is a fair game; it is a fair game because some will lose and others will win. Those demonstrating outside the Zanu PF building are allowed to do so freely by the country's constitution," Chirumanzu explained.

Most Zanu PF big wigs including War Veterans chairman and President Mnangagwa's special advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa lost by a wide margin.

