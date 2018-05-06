Nigeria: Codeine Ban - Northern Governor's Wives Forum Hail FG

The Northern Governor's Wives Forum has applauded the recent ban on the importation and production of codeine by the Federal Ministry of Health, saying that it's a major breakthrough and success in fight against drug abuse and addiction bedeviling the country.

The Chairperson of the Forum, the Bauchi State Governor's Wife, Her Excellency Hajiya Hadiza M. A. Abubakar has described drug abuse as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of our society, adding that their forum has made the fight against drug abuse its priority intervention project.

Speaking through her Press Secretary, Rashida Yusuf, the chairperson has said that, the Forum in collaboration with relevant stakeholders has taken a holistic approach to curbing the menace of drug abuse in the country, particularly in the North where it's more pronounced and prevalent.

Following a UNODC Training for all Northern Governors Wives, all the states are at various stages of implementing the work plan.

According to her, among the steps taken, Benue, Kebbi,Kogi,Niger, and Bauchi states have each carried one or more of the following drugs committees, setting up drug community volunteer scheme, skills acquisitions and drop-in-centres as well as provision of female rehabilitation wing.

The Centres which are expected to among other things to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse by providing them with counselling and moral support to enable them get reintegrated into their various societies and become useful members of their communities.

The Forum implored stakeholders involved in the fight against the menace of drug abuse to put all hands on deck to achieve the target of drug-free society urging parents particularly, to monitor their children and wards with a view to nipping in the bud detected untoward behaviors.