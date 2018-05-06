Ethiopian Airlines to Purchase 10 New Aircrafts

Kampala — Africa's fast growing carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has signed a purchase agreement with Bombardier for 10 new Q400 aircrafts.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said on April 27 that the value of the transaction is worth US$332 million.

"The Bombardier turboprops continue to deliver unmatched performance to our operators, and we are proud that the flag carrier of Ethiopia is once again recognizing its tremendous value by increasing its fleet of Q400 aircraft," said Fred Cromer, President, and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

"The market trend for high performing and larger turboprops is intensifying, and this fifth reorder is a great example of the Q400 turboprop success story and the value it creates for clients around the world."

Designed as a modern, 21st-century turboprop, the Q400 aircraft is the most recent development in the Q Series family of aircraft.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines has more than 100 aircrafts, flying to various destinations globally.