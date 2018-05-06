Malawi: WFP to Construct Secondary School in Chiradzulu

Chiradzulu — World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday disclosed that it would construct a community day secondary school (CDSS) at Mwanje in Chiradzulu in an attempt to reduce girls' school dropout rate.

Briefing members of the district executive committee (DEC) meeting about the project, Shire Highlands Education Division Principal Inspector of Schools, Thomas Mkandawire said Chiradzulu is among the five districts that would benefit in the first phase of the project called: 'Let girls learn.'

"The construction of the secondary school is meant to reduce long distances girls walk to schools and reduce school dropout rate among girls. The project would also assist the vulnerable and needy girls with bursary," Mkandawire said.

He further said construction would be done near a full primary school which would also be a motivation to learners in aspiring for secondary education.

Mkandawire added that the school would also provide more life opportunities beyond expectation as it would reduce teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

He then called for a good working relationship between the district council and the project implementing agency to ensure quality and standard work and that there was zero corruption and bribery involved throughout the project cycle.

District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Malango Botomani said the council would work together with WFP in supporting girl child education and asked DEC members to give the all the necessary support.

Construction work of the secondary school is expected to start in June and end in December this year. Thyolo, Mulanje, Dedza and Nsanje are the other districts to benefit from the same project.