Malawi: Theo to Release New Single "Dolo"

Lilongwe — Blantyre-based urban music artist Theo Thomson is set to release a new single titled "Dolo" on May 7 this year through a program called Made on Monday aired on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio Two.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, Thomson said "Dolo" is a statement describing an individual who rise above the negativity society throws to people.

"The song aims at encouraging people to own and stand up for their actions or deeds. They should know that they are worth it," Thomson said.

He further said that he is looking forward to releasing the audio and visual of the song and thought of starting with Made on Monday program hosted DJ Joy Nathu.

However, Thomson said he has no any plans of releasing an album soon.

In a separate interview, DJ Nathu said he feels greatly honoured to be the first person to play the song to the Malawian masses through his program Made on Monday.

"Theo Thomson is an experienced artist and knows the reach and impact of the MBC's music program. He knows that this is the best platform to make the song available to his fans and it is an honour for me," Nathu said.

He added that he has already sampled "Dolo" and is sounds so nice and amazing.

"The song has got that typical vibe driven by Theo's smooth vocals and the chorus is also interesting as he teases and plays around with that capturing voice," Nathu said.

He then appealed to music artists in the country to fully utilize his musical program in promoting their new songs.

"The program is there to promote Malawian talent and any song worth the salt will be accorded air play," Nathu said.