6 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Theo to Release New Single "Dolo"

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Trizzar Lapani

Lilongwe — Blantyre-based urban music artist Theo Thomson is set to release a new single titled "Dolo" on May 7 this year through a program called Made on Monday aired on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio Two.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, Thomson said "Dolo" is a statement describing an individual who rise above the negativity society throws to people.

"The song aims at encouraging people to own and stand up for their actions or deeds. They should know that they are worth it," Thomson said.

He further said that he is looking forward to releasing the audio and visual of the song and thought of starting with Made on Monday program hosted DJ Joy Nathu.

However, Thomson said he has no any plans of releasing an album soon.

In a separate interview, DJ Nathu said he feels greatly honoured to be the first person to play the song to the Malawian masses through his program Made on Monday.

"Theo Thomson is an experienced artist and knows the reach and impact of the MBC's music program. He knows that this is the best platform to make the song available to his fans and it is an honour for me," Nathu said.

He added that he has already sampled "Dolo" and is sounds so nice and amazing.

"The song has got that typical vibe driven by Theo's smooth vocals and the chorus is also interesting as he teases and plays around with that capturing voice," Nathu said.

He then appealed to music artists in the country to fully utilize his musical program in promoting their new songs.

"The program is there to promote Malawian talent and any song worth the salt will be accorded air play," Nathu said.

Malawi

President Mutharika Preaches Unity of Common Purpose

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said on Saturday that government and the church should strive at promoting… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.