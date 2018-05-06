Nigeria: Buhari Unveils Two Attack Helicopters in Kaduna

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commissioned two new Mi35 fighter helicopters at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Kaduna. The helicopters, procured from the Russian Federation, delivered to Nigeria in April, have night operational capacity.

The President, who performed the commissioning during the 54th anniversary celebration of NAF in Kaduna, reiterated the resolve of his administration to take Nigeria to the next level on security.

Represented by the Minister of Defense, Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali, the President said Nigeria Air Force has undergone several developmental stages and the government has over the years acquired various weapons to enable NAF effectively perform its role