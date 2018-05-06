6 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Unveils Two Attack Helicopters in Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulganiyu Alabi

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commissioned two new Mi35 fighter helicopters at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base in Kaduna. The helicopters, procured from the Russian Federation, delivered to Nigeria in April, have night operational capacity.

The President, who performed the commissioning during the 54th anniversary celebration of NAF in Kaduna, reiterated the resolve of his administration to take Nigeria to the next level on security.

Represented by the Minister of Defense, Muhammad Mansur Dan-Ali, the President said Nigeria Air Force has undergone several developmental stages and the government has over the years acquired various weapons to enable NAF effectively perform its role

Nigeria

Women Politicians Who Will Shake 2019

Since the return of democracy in 1999, women have persistently cried marginalization when it comes to clinching… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.