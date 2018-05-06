6 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Woman Dies, Over 100 Left Homeless in Joburg Shack Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

An elderly woman has died and over 100 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in the Denver informal settlement near Jeppe, the City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services said on Sunday.

The body of a woman in her early 80s was found after fire-fighting efforts were completed, said the service's spokesperson Nana Radebe in a statement.

About 100 shacks were burnt out in the fire on Saturday night.

Radebe said that the fire was alleged to have started when a couple was fighting and - during the altercation - a candle tipped over.

By Sunday at 12:00, the disaster management officials had registered 112 affected people for whom assistance was being provided.

South Africa

Mine Safety in SA Worries Solidarity After Death of 7 Workers

Trade union Solidarity expressed "grave concern" over safety in South African mines following the recent deaths at… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.