Uganda: Up to 95% of Cyber-Crimes Go Unreported, Report

Kampala — According to the Uganda Cyber Security report 2017, 95% of cyber security incidents went unreported and yet of those reported; only 4.4% of reported cases were followed to successful prosecution.

The report released early this month by the African cyber security specialist firm, Serianu was the center of discussion last week during a digital forensics training held in Wakiso district.

At the event, Richard Ndabione the head of the cyber unit at Uganda Police said just three months into 2018, over 50 cases had been reported.

He said last year about 400 cases were reported which are estimated to have cost both private companies and the public over shs150 billion with most of the crimes relating to money laundering, information alteration and electronic fraud.

With technological development, experts attending the training warned companies to beware of people who use the internet to engage in dubious activities and therefore encouraged business owners to train staff to be able to identify threats of cybercrime.

Staff of the judiciary, Uganda Wild life Authority and Bank of Uganda benefitted from the training.