6 May 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Up to 95% of Cyber-Crimes Go Unreported, Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — According to the Uganda Cyber Security report 2017, 95% of cyber security incidents went unreported and yet of those reported; only 4.4% of reported cases were followed to successful prosecution.

The report released early this month by the African cyber security specialist firm, Serianu was the center of discussion last week during a digital forensics training held in Wakiso district.

At the event, Richard Ndabione the head of the cyber unit at Uganda Police said just three months into 2018, over 50 cases had been reported.

He said last year about 400 cases were reported which are estimated to have cost both private companies and the public over shs150 billion with most of the crimes relating to money laundering, information alteration and electronic fraud.

With technological development, experts attending the training warned companies to beware of people who use the internet to engage in dubious activities and therefore encouraged business owners to train staff to be able to identify threats of cybercrime.

Staff of the judiciary, Uganda Wild life Authority and Bank of Uganda benefitted from the training.

Uganda

Military Bill Rises as Uganda's, South Sudan's Fall

Military expenditure in the region continued to drop last year, with South Sudan cutting back its spending by more than… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.