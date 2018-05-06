Tunisia: Prime Minister Votes in La Marsa, Urges Massive Turnout

Tunis — Premier Youssef Chahed Sunday cast his ballot at Abderrahmane Mami primary school in La Marsa, Tunis.

Chahed urged Tunisians to vote massively in these first municipal elections, a milestone on the path of decentralisation as spelled out in Tunisia's Constitution.

"Do not let others decide for you; vote for those who represent you in your communities for the coming five years," he said. These elections are a landmark in the democratic process.

" I take pride in being able today to vote freely in Tunisia in full transparency," Youssef Chahed said. "I am also proud these elections are taking place in spite of the scepticism of many parties."

The Prime Minister also extended thanks to the government, the parliament, the Presidency of the Republic, the Independent High Authority for Elections and military and security personnel for their endeavours to ensure the holding of the poll.

Eight lists ( 4 independent, 3 party and 1 coalition lists) are competing for 30 seats in La Marsa.