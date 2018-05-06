Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Raila Odinga addresses a gathering at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, during Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2018.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has said members who are purporting that he will seek the presidency in the 2022 elections are doing so as individuals.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by his Spokesman Dennis Onyango, Mr Odinga is fixed on the Building Bridges Initiative he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta after their March 9 reconciliation, which champions for a "better Kenya".

The response was a rebuttal to a story ran in a local daily that intimated Mr Odinga desires to battle it out for the top seat in 2022.

"The headline is based on an alleged position held by the Orange Democratic Movement and other persons identified as his closest allies.

"One week ago, Raila informed the country at the funeral service of Kenneth Matiba that his entire efforts are currently directed at the Building Bridges Initiative and the determination that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are engaged in to bring the country together and heal the ills that have afflicted it throughout the years," the statement reads.

Further, it indicated that if Mr Odinga wants to comment on the matter he will do so personally and openly.