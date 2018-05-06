6 May 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Hold Fresh Primaries

Photo: The Herald
Zanu-PF's supreme decision making unit, the politburo.
By Xolisani Ncube

The Zanu PF politburo yesterday ordered a rerun of primary elections in at least 10 constituencies where the process was marred by irregularities and allegations of vote-buying.

Addressing journalists after the party's extraordinary politburo meeting in Harare, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said they had decided to organise a rerun in some constituencies, especially in Mashonaland West and Harare provinces.

"The politburo also resolved to send verification teams to all areas where irregular malpractices could have occured or were noticed," he said.

"As a party the primary elections were a learning curve for preparation for the 2018 national harmonised elections."

Zanu PF last week held shambolic primary polls, which saw a number of heavyweights losing and some accused police officers of interfering in the primary elections.

After the polls, a wave of protests rocked the party, mostly at the headquarters in Harare with party supporters protesting over the way the elections were held.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to plead with party supporters not to stage protests at the party headquarters saying it would tarnish his image.

Mpofu said the commissariat headed by Engelbert Rugeje, a retired soldier, would name the affected constituencies and set the date for the elections.

He said the party also discussed the road map to the elections and was geared for victory.

