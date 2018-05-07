7 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Deploys Mechanised Infantry Battle Group to CAR

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) on Sunday started the deployment of the main body of a Mechanised Infantry Battle Group to United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MUNUSCA).

The first group of 238 troops of the Mechanised Infantry Battalion departed from Kigali International Airport at around 10a.m local time, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"The highly versatile and mobile Mechanised Infantry Unit, whose equipment were deployed with an advance party early April 2018, will operate in the whole MINUSCA Area of Operations (AOR)," reads part of the statement.

Before their departure, the peacekeepers were briefed by the RDF Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Jacques Musemakweli, who urged them to remain vigilant and focused on their mission as well as maintain a very high level of discipline.

"We expect a lot from you, so please demonstrate a high level of discipline in any of your actions, think very fast and act with rationale," Musemakweli told the troops.

Lt Col Charles Rutayisire, the Commanding Officer of this newly deployed Mechanised Infantry Battle Group, told the media that the troops under his command are a combined arms grouping from various RDF units and formations that include Special Force, Mechanised Infantry, Air Force and Infantry Force.

He also disclosed that the Battle Group will have the capabilities of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for reconnaissance.

"I am quite optimistic that we will be effective in fulfilling our mission taking into consideration the equipment, personnel and support we got from our leadership," Rutayisire said.

This 540-strong mechanised infantry Battle Group that deploys on UN request is the third RDF unit to be deployed under MINUSCA after an Infantry Battalion and a Military Level 2 Hospital with a current total RDF deployment of 1,200 military personnel in CAR.

Rwanda

Kickboxing Association to Organise Inaugural 'Never Again' Tourney

RWANDA Kickboxing Club are set to organise the first Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT). The one-day event will be held… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.