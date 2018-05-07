7 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Announce Candidates, Reruns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zanu-PF national secretary for information and publicity Khaya Moyo
By Innocent Ruwende

Zanu-PF is expected to make an official announcement of the party's candidates for this year's harmonised elections after completing the issue of primary elections.

The candidates were supposed to be officially announced last Friday at the party's 2018 election manifesto and campaign launch in Harare, but this was deferred to give the Politburo an opportunity to make a determination on grievances raised by losing aspirants.

Zanu-pf national secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said the party's Commissariat Department was expected to make the announcement today.

"The Commissariat is expected to announce the winners tomorrow (today) as well as confirm the areas where there will be re-runs," he said.

Last Friday Zanu-PF said there would be reruns in about 10 National Assembly constituencies where legitimate concerns were raised about the polling processes.

Zanu-PF's Politburo endorsed the candidature of just below 2 000 cadres who won intra-party primaries to represent the ruling party in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The nod was given to around 200 National Assembly aspirants, 60 Senate candidates, 60 Women's quota representatives, 48 provincial council hopefuls, and about 1 900 prospective local authority councillors.

A record number of more than 8 000 candidates took part in the primaries that gripped national attention and showcased the ruling party's reinvigorated internal democracy.

Launching the manifesto and election campaign last Friday, President Mnangagwa appealed to candidates who prevailed in the primary elections held early last week to humbly canvass for support and win people's hearts.

"Before this gathering is Team Zanu-PF , who are the party candidates to the upcoming senatorial, parliamentary, provincial and council elections. I now appeal to my fellow candidates to now go out and humbly canvass for support for the vote of the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"Ours is a call to be servants of the people. Let us thrive to go out there to win the hearts and minds of the people for them to vote for our party. You do not force people to vote for you."

Commenting directly on the recent primary elections, President Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party would not regress on the process of strengthening its internal democratic systems.

Zimbabwe

President's Adviser May Get Another Chance in Party Polls

ZANU PF has reportedly ordered a rerun of the party's primary elections in Norton, among other constituencies, giving… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.