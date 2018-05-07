7 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball Playoffs - Gisagara Thump APR in Game 1

By Damas Sikubwabo

Reigning champions Gisagara overpowered APR in straight sets to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semi-final series of the 2018 playoff games of the national volleyball league.

Gisagara and former champions APR played a tightly contested and entertaining game at Gisagara Gymnasium, but the hosts, buoyed by their noisy fans, emerged 3-0 winners.

Game 2 of the series will be held on May 12 at Amahoro stadium.

Fidèle Nyirimana's Gisagara volleyball club claimed the three sets; 27-25, 25-17 and 27-25 respectively.

"Our aim was to win the game and I'm happy we managed to. We had a shaky start, but refused to give up, and that's what saved us from a home defeat. We need to prepare and be ready for the second game and a win will see us reach finals." Nyirimana said in a post-match interview.

In a separate interview, his APR counterpart, Sammy Mulinge, said: "It is unfortunate that we lost the game, we deserved better. The boys showed maturity and combative spirit. We will build on lessons learnt from today's game to prepare for Game 2 at home."

In another semi-final clash, second-placed Rwanda Energy Group (REG) overcame University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) in a four-set thriller at Amahoro stadium.

Saturday

Gisagara 3 -0 APR

REG 3-1 UTB

