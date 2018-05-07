Tanzania: Tunda - Hamisa Mobetto is a 'Desperate B***h' Trying So Hard to Please Diamond

Bongo flava video vixen Tunda Sebastian, popularly known as Tunda, who was once rumored to be pregnant with Diamond Platnumz's baby, has lashed out at the singer's baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

Tunda says she doesn't understand why Hamisa keeps trying so hard to please a man who really doesn't care about her and even when she knows she is being 'used'.

During Diamond's cohabitation with Zari Hassan, Hamisa often got into verbal exchanges with the Ugandan socialite and she eventually mothered a baby for Diamond.

But things have been getting 'better' for Hamisa after Diamond broke up with Zari and the couple has been hanging out together a lot lately.

JILTED LOVER

Hamisa hasn't shied off posting their pictures together, this is even after Diamond posted another video in bed with a different lady.

But according to Tunda, Hamisa is only desperately trying to prove that she and Diamond are an item now.

"She knows very well that she sued Diamond over child upkeep and reached an agreement but she is all over him. She is desperate to be with someone who doesn't really care about her. Which woman stands such disgrace from a man if not one who is desperate?" Tunda said.

When put to task on whether hers is a case of bitterness and jealous from a jilted lover, Tunda said she is just irritated with Hamisa's behavior which portrays women as being cheap.