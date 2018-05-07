7 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Tunda - Hamisa Mobetto is a 'Desperate B***h' Trying So Hard to Please Diamond

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava video vixen Tunda Sebastian, popularly known as Tunda, who was once rumored to be pregnant with Diamond Platnumz's baby, has lashed out at the singer's baby mama Hamisa Mobetto.

Tunda says she doesn't understand why Hamisa keeps trying so hard to please a man who really doesn't care about her and even when she knows she is being 'used'.

During Diamond's cohabitation with Zari Hassan, Hamisa often got into verbal exchanges with the Ugandan socialite and she eventually mothered a baby for Diamond.

But things have been getting 'better' for Hamisa after Diamond broke up with Zari and the couple has been hanging out together a lot lately.

JILTED LOVER

Hamisa hasn't shied off posting their pictures together, this is even after Diamond posted another video in bed with a different lady.

But according to Tunda, Hamisa is only desperately trying to prove that she and Diamond are an item now.

"She knows very well that she sued Diamond over child upkeep and reached an agreement but she is all over him. She is desperate to be with someone who doesn't really care about her. Which woman stands such disgrace from a man if not one who is desperate?" Tunda said.

When put to task on whether hers is a case of bitterness and jealous from a jilted lover, Tunda said she is just irritated with Hamisa's behavior which portrays women as being cheap.

Tanzania

President Commissions 384-Metre Bridge

President John Magufuli yesterday commissioned the 384-metre bridge at the Kilombero River basin in Morogoro Region,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.