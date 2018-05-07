Rwanda: Ferwafa to Appeal FIFA Directive to Pay Ex-Amavubi Coach Rwf158 Million

The World Football Governing body, FIFA, has instructed Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) to pay former national team coach Johnny McKinstry US$180,000 (about Rwf158 million) for his unlawful dismissal two years ago.

The development was confirmed in a media briefing by newly elected FERWAFA president Brig. Gen (rtd) Jean-Damascène Sekamana.

But the former Intare FC vice president also revealed that FERWAFA has decided to appeal what it calls a 'harsh' decision.

Irish-born McKinstry was fired as Amavubi head coach on June 18, 2016 following a dismal run of results despite having guided the Amavubi to the quarter-finals of the 4th African Nations Championship (CHAN) staged in Rwanda earlier that year.

"It looks like we have lost the case but we need to appeal the decision (to a FIFA appeals organ)," Sekamana said Friday.

Failure to pay the staggering amount could result in Rwanda facing a ban from all FIFA-sanctioned activities.

Before he got fired, 32-year old McKinstry had just signed a one-year contract extension that would have ended in May 2017.

Under McKinstry, Amavubi declined in FIFA monthly rankings, dropping from the country's ever best position (68th) to 121st under him.