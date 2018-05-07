6 May 2018

Kenya: I Am Not Interested in 2022 Politics, Odinga Declares

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga on Sunday distanced himself from claims that he will be seeking the presidency in 2022.

In statement signed by his spokesman Dennis Onyango, Odinga urged Kenyans to focus on fostering national unity, national cohesion, unity and not to be distracted by the far off 2022 politics.

"H.E Odinga further appeals to Kenyans to stay focused on the critical issues contained in the Building Bridges project and healing the nation and reiterates the need for Kenyans to address themselves to the future that we would want our children to live in and refuse to be distracted by the politics of 2022," read the statement in part.

The former Premier reaffirmed that 'his efforts are currently directed at the Building Bridges Initiative and the determination that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are engaged in to bring the country together and heal the ills that have afflicted it throughout the years.'

He disowned remarks by a section of Orange Democratic Movement members led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo who indicated that they could field him as the party's presidential candidate in 2022.

Odinga said that should he want to communicate his plans for 2022 he will do so in person as he has always done before.

He has said that those were their personal opinions

