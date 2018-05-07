Kenya: New Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Kenya for State Visit

6 May 2018

The new Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, has arrived in the country for a two-day State Visit geared towards bolstering the existing strong relations between Kenya and Ethiopia.

The plane carrying the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his entourage touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 5.00 p.m.

On arrival, the PM was received by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani and Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

According to State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, the Ethiopian Prime will formally be received into the country by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta tomorrow at State House, Nairobi.

"It is the Prime Minister's first foreign trip since he took office in April of this year, and we feel deeply honoured that he chose Kenya for this," Mr Esipisu said during a press briefing earlier today at State House, Nairobi.

Kenya and Ethiopia have enjoyed strong bilateral relations, deepened further by the Special Status Agreement between the two countries.

The State House Spokesperson said bilateral and regional issues will dominate the discussions between President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Abiy.

