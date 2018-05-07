Tanzania: Corrupt Zanzibar Workers Warned

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has warned that proven corrupt and lazy government leaders risk dismissal under the ongoing public service reforms. "I have dismissed some civil servants because of underperforming, misuse of public funds, and corruption.

I will not spare anybody in the government who may be linked to misconduct in the public service," Dr Shein said during an address to local CCM leaders in Jamhuri Hall in Wete District.

He asked leaders at all levels in Zanzibar, particularly in public offices, to observe ethics and avoid engaging in corruption and other misdeeds that tarnish the image of the Isles' government.

Meanwhile, Dr Shein has urged Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members and government leaders to embark on preparations for victory in future elections in the Isles and the mainland.

He made the call in Pemba South District where he met grassroots party leaders. "Your job as leaders and CCM members at local level, among other duties, is to prepare the ground for victory," Dr Shein said at a rally at Mohamed Juma Pindua Secondary School in Mkanyageni village.

The President is scheduled to hold similar meetings in all districts in Pemba before proceeding to Unguja, reminding party members to work hard for the development of their party and the nation at large.

He said CCM remained a favourite party for majority Tanzanians, an opportunity for victory if leaders and fans join forces to move forward and retain power in both Zanzibar and mainland.

"Leaders are required to oversee the implementation of party 2015/2020 manifesto and involve members," said Dr Shein, who doubles as CCM Vice Chairman (Zanzibar), adding that commitment in nation building would also pave the way for CCM's victory.

Dr Shein has been in Pemba since May 1, 2018 when he presided over an International Workers' Day commemoration, following which he embarked on a tour whose focus was to inspect implementation of programmes by CCM leaders in various district