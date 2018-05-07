Tanzania: Electronic Pupil Enrolment System to Curb Fraud

MAJOR reforms have been ushered in the education sector with electronic registration of all pupils from standard one to seven in public and private primary schools in Tanzania Mainland through the launching of Primary Records

expand the electronic registration system to cover students in secondary schools and eventually institutions of higher learning. All the registered primary students have been given unique identification numbers.

A brainchild of NECTA, the system is aimed at addressing a litany of challenges facing the education sector, such as submission of the names of ghost pupils by some dishonest heads of primary schools to the government so that they can pocket extra funds allocated to the schools through the free education policy.

Through PReM, all details of the pupils as well as their parents and guardians are recorded where the young learners are given a unique identification number to be used throughout their education.

Local experts at NECTA who designed PReM revealed further that the system will ease registration of pupils to sit for Standard Four National Assessment examinations (SFNA) and Primary Seven Leaving Examinations(PSLE).

Schools will no longer be required to conduct registration of pupils in candidate classes whenever national examinations approached since the system will guide NECTA on pupils lined to sit for the exams.

"Not only that, transfer of pupils from one school to another will be conducted electronically and thus there will not be a need for bureaucracy through a lot of paper work," one of the experts who designed the system, Mr Ulrick Mkenda, explained.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, launched the system in Dar es Salaam, tasking the examinations board to expand and integrate the system to cover secondary schools and institutions of higher learning.

"PReM is very crucial in tracking and monitoring academic performance of pupils. In future it will be integrated with other databases for harmonisation and sharing of information among different state institutions," he explained.

Earlier, Dr Msonde informed the PS that the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) had already approached NECTA to share the database for smooth issuance of birth certificates to minors in primary school.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Tixon Nzunda, instructed local authorities in the country to ensure they keep proper maintenance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure hosting the system.

"Local authorities have to ensure that accurate and timely data is uploaded on the system each year including details of parents and academic performance of the pupils," the PS instructed.

A representative from the Embassy of Sweden in Tanzania, Ms Stella Mayenje, explained that many developed countries have been integrating such systems to capture data of their citizens from birth, national identification cards and higher education.

PReM was funded by the Numeracy Education Support Programme (LANES) through the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) which is coordinated by the government of Sweden.