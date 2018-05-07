7 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wc Farmer Accused of Killing Worker in Court for Trial

Photo: John Hogg/World Bank
(file photo)

The trial against a farmer who allegedly murdered a farmworker is set to begin in the High Court in Vredendal on Monday.

Martin Visser was arrested after he allegedly murdered farmworker Adam Pieterse and buried him in a shallow grave on a farm near Lutzville in the West Coast in February 2015.

Visser was denied bail at the time.

Executive president of Rural and Farmworkers' Development Organisation Billy Claasen said they would follow the case from start to finish.

"We hope that the truth will prevail in this trial. We want justice for Pieterse and thousands of other farmworkers and poor people who cannot speak for themselves," Claasen said.

Claasen said they wanted people in rural areas to be safe and live together in harmony.

News24

