Botswana: Masisi Jets Off to Malawi

Gaborone — President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi will May 7 undertake a three-nation working visits to the Republic of Malawi, Republic of Seychelles and the Union of the Comoros.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that during his visits, President Masisi will hold consultative meetings with Heads of State of the respective countries.

Today, the President will meet with President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi and he is also expected to meet with President Danny Faure of Seychelles later during the day.

President Masisi will meet with President Azalia Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros on May 8.

The release states that the working visits provide the necessary platform for President Masisi to reiterate Botswana's resolve and commitment to further enhance and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation with the governments of the three countries.

The discussions are also expected to cover regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern between the respective countries.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Mr Vincent Seretse, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Mr Tshekedi Khama, Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology Mr Ngaka Ngaka and Minister of Basic Education Mr Bagalatia Arone.

The President and his entourage are expected back home tomorrow.

Source : BOPA