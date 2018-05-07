Tanzania: Accommodate Traders in Bus Stations, Says JPM

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed municipal and district councils implementing projects to build or expand bus terminals to ensure that they allocate areas for petty traders.

The President warned the councils that will fail to do so that they will not receive financial support from the central government.

The Head of State issued the directive yesterday in Morogoro when launching new Msamvu Bus Terminal in a speech, which was broadcast live.

Dr Magufuli showered praise on the Morogoro municipal council for the construction of the state-of-the-art bus terminal.

The construction of the Msamvu Bus Terminal started in 2008 and was completed in 2016. It was constructed jointly by the Morogoro municipal council and LAPF Pension Funds.

"The municipal has done a commendable job. The bus terminal looks modern, but I challenge you not to prevent vendors from doing their businesses here, you should consider provide them with cards that will identify them," he said.

President Magufuli said billions of money set aside for expansion of various bus terminals, giving an example of Dar es Salaam, which has received Sh50 billion, stressing that all municipals must set areas for the petty traders.

The President added that other councils should borrow a leaf from Morogoro because the Msamvu Bus Terminal was build using their own money.

For his part, Msamvu Property Company Ltd board chairman, Mr Eliud Sanga.said they look forward to collecting revenue amounting to Sh3.1 billion by end of the current financial year (2017/18) from the new bus terminal.

The chairman disclosed that before the expansion of the bus terminal, they used to collect Sh350, 000 per day only.

However, Mr Sanga said they now collect Sh3 million per day, which is a substantial increase in revenue collection.

He said under the joint venture, the LAPF owns 60 per cent and the municipal 40 per cent.

"Municipal has submitted its proposal to the board requesting LAPF to sell its shares so that the council can own it by 100 per cent," he said.