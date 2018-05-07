6 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Epl - Iwobi Scores for Wenger, Moses Wins With Chelsea

By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles duo of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi had good outings with their respective clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, on Sunday in the Premier League.

Iwobi scored one of the goals for the Gunners as they smashed Burnley 5-0 to give the outgoing coach, Arsene Wenger, a befitting farewell.

Before Sunday's goal, Iwobi who holds Wenger in high esteem for his invaluable contributions to his football career, last scored in the Premier League for Arsenal in January.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Sead Kolasinac were the other goal scorers for Arsenal in Sunday's game.

At the other side of London, Victor Moses put up a nice shift and bagged an assist to help Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

The victory was quite crucial for the Blues as it keeps their slim top-four finish hopes on track.

