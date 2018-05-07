7 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Silverbacks Off to Ghana for Regional Bronze Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

The national senior men's rugby team departs today (at 7pm) aboard a RwandAir flight en route to Ghana for the Africa Bronze Cup tournament to be staged in Cape Coast.

Rwanda will take on the hosts on May 9 while Lesotho will be up against Mauritius in the other game. Winners in each game will meet in the final on May 12.

National rugby team head coach Claude Aime Ezoua released a final 25-man squad that will represent the country at the four-day showpiece.

Over the last couple of weeks, Silverbacks have been under intensive preparations at a residential camp in Rubavu District.

According to Ezoua, a former coach of the Ivory Coast national team, the reason for camping in Rubavu was to make sure the players get acclimatised to the humid weather since they will be competing under similar conditions in Cape Coast.

"Camping in Rubavu provided a good spectrum of playing under the Coast conditions. Cape Coast has high temperatures and hot winds, so Rubavu was a perfect choice for training," he said

Asked who were likely to be Rwanda's main rivals in Ghana, Ezoua said: "The hosts are absolutely our main threat. They have achieved a lot in such a short period of time, including winning the Rugby Africa Regional Challenge last year."

The Silverbacks return to Africa Bronze Cup for the first time since 2015 when they suffered a 98-0 humiliation at hands of Zambia and dropped to Division C from Division B.

Rwanda

Utility Company to Revise Electricity Tariffs

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) is set to revise, downwards, power tariffs for productive users, such as industries in the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.