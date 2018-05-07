Kenya: Coast Leaders Set to Form Own Party for Next Election

Photo: Daily Nation

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho at the Sun 'N' Sand Beach Resort in Kilifi on December 17, 2017. Kingi is pushing for the formation of a party for the Coast region .

Political leaders at the coast have vowed to form their own party and field presidential and other candidates in the 2022 elections.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and some MPs from the region -- which has more than 1.7 million registered voters -- said the name of the party would be announced by next year.

The leaders, who spoke at burial of former assistant Minister Joseph Kingi on Saturday, said they would traverse the country to market the party and ensure that it forms the next government.

If formed, the party would be a big blow to the National Super Alliance that enjoys huge support in the area, having garnered the most votes in the six coastal counties in last year's election. Also, locals voted overwhelmingly for Nasa leader Raila Odinga in 2007 and 2013. They also heeded his call to boycott last October's repeat presidential elections.

KINGPINS

The region has been used as a swing vote block in past multi-party poll as it lacks a strong presidential candidate.

But Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who did not attend the funeral, has vowed to turn the tide and vie for the top seat when his second term as governor ends in 2022.

While Mr Joho has been keen on riding on the huge ODM support and inheriting Mr Odinga's political constituency if the former PM does not contest, Mr Kingi has been pushing for the formation of a coastal party.

Mr Joho and Mr Kingi are Mr Odinga's key point men at the coast and are regarded as the region's political kingpins, having stopped Jubilee from making major inroads in the area.

However, the current political pact between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has enabled Deputy President William Ruto to eye the region's support, with some local leaders promising to back his presidential bid. On Saturday, upbeat coast leaders resolved to unite the region in readiness for the formation of a political party.

MARGINALISED

Past and present leaders were the main speakers in Mitsemerini village in Bamba, Kilifi County. The Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe, was also present. Others present were local MP Teddy Mwambire, and fellow lawmakers Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu.

Former legislators, who attended the burial, included Mr Morris Dzoro, Mr Gunga Mwinga, Mr Abdalla Ngozi, Mr Gonzi Rai, Mr Francis Baya and Mr Noah Katana Ngala. Kenya's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Dan Kazungu, was also present.

Governor Kingi said the region was ready to unite. "Kenyans will soon know the true stand of the region," he said, adding that they had been marginalised by past regimes.

Mr Kingi said he was ready to support anyone chosen by the people to lead them. "If it is Dan Kazungu or any other person chosen, we all need to throw our support behind him," he said. He added that a series of countrywide rallies, conventions and summits to popularise the new political outfit would be announced soon.

ENEMIES

For his part, Mr Katana said unity calls had persisted over the years, but thriving only at funerals.

"The problem with the coast is not lack of our own political party. The main problem is that we are our own enemies. Instead of supporting one of us to climb to the top, we are always busy bringing them down."

Mr Chonga said coastal unity must start with the communities themselves.

"There are differences even within the Mijikenda sub-tribe -- with, for example, a Chonyi disowning a Giriama and vice-versa. If we can start by mending fences within our communities, we will be making a big step," said Mr Chonga.

DIVISIVE

Kilifi North MP Baya said time had come for the coastal people to have a stake in the government. He said that for the past 25 years, the region had been voting for the opposition.

Ms Jumwa said the region lacks a leader who can steer it in national politics. "All the leaders talked about coast unity but none is willing to select the person to lead this region to political empowerment," she said.

Mr Mwambire said the unity of coastal leaders would be realised if greedy, divisive and selfish politics was addressed. Mr Kazungu, Mr Mwinga and Mr Rai supported the call for unity and promised to support it.