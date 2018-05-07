President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare Sunday for Qatar, resuming his diplomatic shuttling which is aimed at re-engaging the international community and harnessing much-needed investment and financial support.

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga will be acting head of State during Mnangagwa's absence.

According to foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, the Zimbabwean leader travelled at the invitation of his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

"This is going to be an official visit which is an answer to the invitation by the leader of Qatar. This also ties in with our diplomatic offensive to reach out to the international community," Moyo told State media.

Mnangagwa is accompanied by the foreign affairs minister, finance and agriculture counterparts Patrick Chinamasa and Perrence Shiri as well as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya.