Zimbabwe: Lameck Strikes Again for Triangle

In-form striker Nhamo Lameck continued with his purple patch as he scored a beauty of from a free-kick that saw his side dispatching the visiting Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium.

Lameck scored his fifth goal of the season in the 18th minute, curling his effort around the Amakhosi defence, with the ball also beating Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni.

Triangle have been impressive at home this season and it was no different against Chiefs, but they could not find an early goal against the resolute visitors from open play despite creating so many chances in the opening half.

The Sugar Sugar Boys coach Taurai Mangwiro made a first half tactical substitution, introducing the more powerful Simba Makoni for youthful Delic Murimba as he sought to increase his team's lead. However, the home side had to wait longer before their insurance goal arrived. As chances went begging, Dzingai Chirambamuriwo also looked into the sky with disbelief as he failed to bury two easy opportunities in a space of 30 seconds.

Chirambamuriwo was hauled off, with Russel Madamombe coming on for him in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Dylan Chivandire had a chance to equalise, but he failed to beat Triangle goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga in a one-on-one situation in the 75th minute.

The spurned chance, however, came to haunt the visitors as the home side sealed the game two minutes later.

Madamombe, who was adjudged to have been fouled rose and dusted himself up to provide the second goal as his well taken set-piece was arrowed into the net by Anelka in the 77th minute.

Triangle... ... ... ... ... (1) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs... ... 0