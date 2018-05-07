Local government minister and Zanu PF candidate for Redcliff constituency has promised to fix this impoverished town long-standing water supply problems once elected into Parliament.

Speaking at a recent campaign rally in Redcliff, Moyo pledged to end the water crises currently dogging the former steel works town once elected its Member of Parliament.

Ironically, management of local authorities falls under Moyo's purview as local government minister

"If I am to be an MP in this coming election, I promise to solve the water crisis which is currently affecting Redcliff," said Moyo who has since sunk three boreholes in Redcliff and donated 29,000 day-old chicks to locals.

"Zisco steel is going to be re-opened once President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been given a fresh mandate," the minister added.

Redcliff is currently reeling under debilitating water woes. Residents, according to the Town Clerk Gilson Chakauya, are receiving supplies at least twice a week.

However, in suburbs such as Torwood locals last received water six months ago.

Speaking to this publication Chakauya said. "Council is working around the clock to pit a permanent solution to the water crises.

"We want Redcliff town to have its own water reservoir. There are some investors who have expressed interest to partner us on the project, but we cannot presently say much since we are still at an initial feasibility studies stage."

Redcliff relies on neighbour Kwekwe City Council for water supply.

Chakauya admitted that Redcliff is struggling to service its $3m debt with Kwekwe.

"We came up with a payment plan; that is why water is being rationed. To offset our debt, we are paying $40,000 every month," he said.

"Zisco Steel owes us $15 million and we remain optimistic that once government assumes the parastatals debt it will be a relief to the local authority.

"We will be able to offset most of our debts."