Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition leader Joice Mujuru (file photo).

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has vowed to serve just one term if elected president saying it's time for the youth to take over has her generation has played its part.

The former State vice president was addressing supporters at her Raylands Farm near Harare on Saturday during the launch of NPP's #JoiceIsMyChoice campaign ahead of elections expected this July.

She said the current national leadership had overstayed in power and now run out ideas about how to take the country forward.

"Look now where the country is now; they (current leaders) have run out of ideas of how to take the country forward in the 21st century," she said.

"If I win the forthcoming elections I will serve for one term (and then) hand over to someone young within the ranks to take the party to take it to the next level.

"(But) he or she needs to be responsible with a credible record not those who think a political career is about being corrupt, abusing office and forgetting their responsibilities."

Mujuru was the youngest cabinet minister at independence in 1980 and remained in government through to 2014 having risen to the position of vice president.

She was fired by then president Robert Mugabe and expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party for allegedly plotting to topple the veteran leader.

She now leads the opposition NPP party and is due contest the elections as presidential candidate for the People's Rainbow Coalition, one of three opposition alliances challenging Zanu PF in the crunch July vote.

Addressing youths from the NPP's 10 administrative provinces Saturday, Mujuru said they were the future of the party and the country.

"#JoiceIsMyChoice vote campaign is a brain child of the NPP youth wing as they are the owners of the party. The drive is to mobilise both the old and the young to vote for our coalition candidates," she said.

"So, we are saying, in most constituencies, let the youths be given a chance to lead because they are leaders now not tomorrow."