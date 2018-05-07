Two Zanu PF supporters have been arrested on allegations of beating up a war veteran at the party's Harare headquarters last week.

Shadreck Majoni, 50, and Benedict Nyenyesa, 49, both from Kambuzuma were arraigned before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba last Friday answering to assault charges.

They were released on $100 bail each and ordered to report twice a week at the police.

The complainant was not named in court but, according to the state, the incident occurred on April 30 when he visited at the Zanu PF Headquarters to brief his superiors regarding the party's primary elections in his constituency.

The accused duo and claimed accomplice Solomon Maduza, who is already on remand, confronted the victim at around 10am.

Court heard they were chanting the slogan 'Pasi nemawar veterans' (down with war veterans) in reference to the complainant who ignored them.

It is alleged that Maduza then struck the complainant with a fist before he fell down.

The other accused then joined in the attack and started kicking and assaulting the complainant before they were apprehended.

The case was reported to the police and the assailants were arrested days later.

They will be back in court on May 24 pending trial.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.