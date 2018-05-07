Zimbabwe: Mutare, Rhinos Share Spoils

There was no winner in the evenly balanced Castle Lager Premiership affair which ended in a draw as Mutare City Rovers held Black Rhinos at Vengere yesterday.

The match started with Chauya Chipembere the more determined and literally camping in the jittery City's half in search of an early goal.

In the seventh minute, experienced attacking midfielder Masimba Mambare's long range shot went wide.

City then launched a counter attack in the 12th minute and striker Billy Vheremu had his powerful shot blocked by Rhinos' captain Bruce Homora for a corner.

City then gained composure and launched a number of attacks and had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Brighton Chimene when Homora appeared to have handled in the box.

In the 23rd minute, City were finally rewarded when striker Khumbulani Njovu headed home from a long throw from Evans Chikwaikwai, beating Rhinos keeper Ashely Rayners and they maintained that lead until half-time.

In the second half, Rhinos coach Hebert Maruwa responded by making a double substitution, bringing on Tapiwa Sibanda and Milton Kureva for Edgar Chigidi and Allen Gahadzikwa.

The substitution immediately paid dividends as Wellington Taderera's shot inside the box beat a diving Tafadzwa Dube in goals for City to restore parity in 52nd minute.

The teams exchanged attacks but could not score, neither could find the winner.

Mutare City . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . (0) 1