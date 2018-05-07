Harare City defender Brighton Chayambuka scored a memorable brace that helped his side overcome Harare giants Dynamos 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro on Sunday.

The Sunshine City boys' performance had diminished considerably in the last few weeks in which they could only manage draws.

They returned to winning ways by dismissing inform Triangle 1-0, ending a five-match winning streak at the same venue last week.

But it is the victory against Dynamos which appeared to excite them so much.

Crucially, the result meant coach Mark Harrison has never lost to Dynamos since he coached their city rivals Caps United in 2015.

Harare City started brightly as they dictated the pace with some methodical build ups, close ball control and passing.

It did not come as a surprise when they went into the lead on seven minutes, courtesy of Chayambuka who profited from Dynamos' failure to defend from the blind side with Panashe Mutasa guilty of ball watching.

The City full back returned to haunt Dynamos eight minutes later, taping the ball into the net from a cut in by Tatenda Tumba.

To their credit, Dynamos didn't look deflated as they launched a spirited come back and were rewarded on 21 minutes, when Quality Kangadzi unleashed a powerful shot near the penalty area which was spilled by goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu and landed into the legs of Kudzanai Dhemere who bundled the ball into the nets.

In the second half, it was Dynamos who were dominant as Harare City chose to defend deep in their own half as they jealously protected their gain.

After 78 minutes, Marvelous Mukumba missed a headed opportunity from a cross by Cleophas Kapupurika. Dhemere also came close on 84 minutes only for Raymond Uchena to clear the ball from danger.

But their biggest chance was perhaps in the 89th minute when Kuda Kumwala's header crashed against the cross bar.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed with result.

"We gave away two early goals and after scoring those goals they maintained their game," he said after the game.

"We tried to come back in the game and we scored one and we had some few chances that we missed, it wasn't our day today.

"Such is football; every time you get in the field you as a coach you try to come with results and today is wasn't to be and we will get back and look at ourselves in the mirror.

"We lost but the youngster kept fighting till the death here and we were denied by the cross bar and they had their few chances its football we will have to get back and work on our mistakes."

Counterpart Harrison was delighted with his team.

"It was a very good performance; we got three points that keeps us rock and rolling," he said.

"I am very happy obviously because it wasn't an easy game you know how Dynamos is they have a 12th man and can sometimes make life difficult for you.

"We started very well, moved and passed the ball well and got two goals, but we gave away a sloppy goal.

"They (Dynamos) had their chances and we had our chances too and at the end of the day I think it was a good game.

"I am pleased with the performance after last week's game and I keep telling the players that they should perform and get results and we managed to do so."

RESULTS

Saturday: Herentals 1-2 FC Platinum, Nichrut 1-0 Chapungu United, Chicken Inn 2-1 Bulawayo City, Ngezi Platinum 5-0 Yadah

Sunday: Mutare City 1-1 Black Rhinos, Triangle United 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Dynamos 1-2 Harare City, Shabanie Mine 1-1 Caps United, Highlanders 1-2 ZPC Kariba