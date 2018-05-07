Nigeria: 500,000 Threaten March On Abuja to Protest Naseni Decision

Kaduna — Following the last week protest by some members of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI) against the renewal of the Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Haruna's tenure, two Northern groups have vowed to storm Abuja with half a million youths in support of the EVC.

The Northern groups, Consultative Youths Forum and Group for Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability at a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend said, those protesting against Professor Haruna tenure's renewal were playing ethno religious card.

Chairmen of the groups, Nurudeen Mohammed and Adamu Mohammed flanked by other members of the groups said, there have been series of cladenstine moves to kick Professor Haruna out of the system right from the beginning when he was appointed in acting capacity by the previous government, but he was eventually appointed after a long battle with ASURI.

According to Nurudeen Mohammed, "They (ASURI) have been antagonising the Executive Vice Chairman based on tribal sentiments, not on merit. These group of disgruntled elements are sponsored by one Director, who wants to put himself in power by all means. They are purely sentimental, tribalistic and anti-progress of Science and Technology in Nigeria.

"Over the years, Professor Haruna has repositioned that particular agency into a world agency that Nigerians can be proud of in terms of Research and Development, in terms of bringing multi-dimensional changes to development of Science and Technology in Nigeria.

While commending the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu for recommending Professor Haruna's tenure renewal, the groups said, the Minister's action was in recognition of the numerous achievements of the EVC.

"We therefore call on the Minister, the Secretary to the Government of Federation and President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action on the renewal of his appointment to ensure he continues with his developmental strides in the sector.