Suspected herdsmen have attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Council of Kaduna State, killing 45 persons, mainly women and children, in the process.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, in a telephone interview, confirmed the casualty figure, adding that the attacked community borders Zamfara State.

The latest attack comes barely three days after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, visited the council area where he ordered the immediate deployment of fresh 200 police officers following an earlier invasion that led to the death of 25 people.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the settlement around 2:30p.m. on Saturday, killing scores and setting many houses ablaze.

Members of the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen came from the neighbouring Zamfara State.

A source claimed: "The armed bandits came from Zamfara State and encircled Gwaska up to neighbouring Kuiga village shooting sporadically.

"Scores have been killed. Most of them are even women and children.

"We would continue to appeal to the authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin Gwari local government area."

The source said many were still missing, adding that arrangement had been made to evacuate the injured.

However, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has condemned the attack, saying he has gotten the nod of the Federal Government for the establishment of an army battalion in the council area.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, he commiserated with the people over the "fatal" incident.

The governor said: "To contain the situation, the military will be stationing a permanent army battalion in Birnin Gwari."

He expressed concern over the incessant attacks in parts of the country, adding: "The Kaduna State government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

"The state government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

"The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

"The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new divisional police headquarters."

The governor added: "The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities."