PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday launched a new modern bus stand in Morogoro Municipality, reaffirming the government resolve to transform the region economically.

The president also ordered the regional authorities to work out arrangement that will allow petty traders to freely enter the imposing structure at Msamvu area and conduct businesses for their economic wellbeing.

The Local Authorities Pension Fund, in collaboration with Morogoro Regional Administration and Local government, has constructed the newly launched bus stand at 12.055bn/-, with Msamvu Properties Limited as contractor.

According to the regional authorities, before the new stand, the government used to collect 350,000/- daily but the stand can now generate up to 3m/- per day.

But, Dr Magufuli doubted the amount of revenue collections, arguing that with between 500 and 540 motor vehicles at a rate of 2,000/- each, small vehicles and motorbikes, the amount is peanut.

Emphasising on his directive to allow all petty traders easy entry to the facility without restrictions, the president said he was elected by all Tanzanians in the 2015 general elections and he wanted to see them enjoying the outcomes of various development projects in the country.

"I don't want to launch a bus station that is alienating people because money collected on the basis of discriminating against others is illegal," he said.

The president further reiterated that as his government plans to employ 52,000 new public servants, he does not want to see phantom workers in the pay roll, again.

He warned all heads of government institutions to ensure that there was no room for ghost workers, adding that should phantom workers be spotted in any of the public institutions, the chief executive officers will be automatically sacked.

Dr Magufuli backed a plea by CHADEMA Special Seats Member of Parliament Devota Minja to investigate construction of a four-kilometre road in the municipality for 13.6bn/-. According to the legislator, construction of the road blatantly disregarded the value for money.

"I hereby direct the minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government to investigate this matter because it is impossible to construct one kilometre for 3bn/-," he insisted.

The newly launched bus stand with CCTV cameras, 40 ticketing offices, modern washroom facilities has a capacity to receive 110 buses on the parking lot and offers 176 direct jobs.